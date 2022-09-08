Fulton County Museums Participate In Ohio Open Doors

Wauseon, OH – Discover Fulton County Ohio’s amazing heritage Fri., Sept. 16 from noon to 7:00pm, as historic buildings open their doors for tours during the statewide Ohio History Connection event Ohio Open Doors.

Locally, this event is being sponsored by the county’s Heritage Alliance (Bean Creek History Center, Fulton County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society, Lyons & Area Historical Society, Metamora Area Historical Society, Museum of Fulton County, and Sauder Village).

Explore these fascinating historic places that reflect Fulton County’s rich heritage. All Ohio Open Doors events are free.

This year, Ohio’s historic places will share their stories virtually, with a full listing of events and activities available at ohiohistory.org/opendoors.

In addition, the state history organization is placing a special spotlight on historic theaters and opera houses across Ohio. Two of these opera houses are located in Fulton County and are part of this special day.

“Ohio Open Doors shares stories of important landmarks right in our backyard, highlighting the history and unique nature of some of Ohio’s most treasured places,” says Amanda Schraner Terrell, Director of the Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office.

“Our theaters and opera houses are tremendously significant to our shared history. We’re using this event to highlight their impact in our communities and to encourage support for them during this difficult time.”

Over 10 historic structures in Swanton, the Holy Trinity Parish Church in Assumption, the depot and Universalist Church in Lyons, The Opera House and History Center in Fayette, and the cabin and blacksmith shop at the county fairgrounds are included in the open houses.

The Ohio History Connection created Ohio Open Doors in 2016 to promote and inspire pride in Ohio’s heritage and to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the National Historic Preservation Act.

This year Ohio Open Doors is co-sponsored by TourismOhio, the Ohio Travel Association, Ohio Arts Council and Heritage Ohio.

The Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office administers the National Historic Preservation Act in Ohio. Many of the landmarks featured in Ohio Open Doors events are on the National Register of Historic Places, which the National Historic Preservation Act created.

For more information about Ohio Open Doors, visit ohiohistory.org/opendoors, Museumoffultoncounty.dorg or 419-337-7922.