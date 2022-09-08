St. Mary To Hold Drive-Thru Chicken & Ham Dinner

On Sunday, September 25, beginning at 11:00 a.m. St. Mary’s Catholic Church will be holding a Chicken and Ham dinner.

Meals will be adult size, with a free will donation which can be accepted through cash or check. Meals will be served until 2:00 p.m. and will be drive-thru pick up only.

The drive-thru dinners will once again be the St. Mary’s Festival for 2022. Dinner includes a full course meal, including pie.

The car line will begin on Sargent Street off State Route 49, to Elm Street, to Bement Street, into the parish parking lot. Signs will be posted.

While waiting in line for a delicious hot meal, an 18 prize miscellaneous raffle along with a 50/50 raffle will be available, and drawn at 3:00 p.m.

Following placing your order, proceed down the fire lane to purchase drinks and pick out a pie serving.

Home delivery within the Edgerton City Limits will be available by calling (419)-298-2540.