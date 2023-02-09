Fulton County Relay For Life: One Hope. Finding A Cure. Fighting For All Cancers

Join the movement for a world without cancer! Beating our biggest rival takes more than breakthrough research. It takes things like 24/7 cancer help line and free rides to chemo.

By joining the Relay For Life movement in our community, we can all help the American Cancer Society attack cancer from every angle.

Founded by Dr. Gordy Klatt in Washington in 1985, the Relay For Life movement unites communities across the globe to celebrate people who have been touched by cancer, remember loved ones lost, and take action for lifesaving change.

Symbolizing the battle waged around the clock by those facing cancer, although the event looks different, throughout the world they all empower communities to take a stand against cancer.

Community volunteers are the backbone of this movement, and you can be part of it right here in Fulton County through our local American Cancer Society Relay For Life event set for Friday, June 9, 2023 in the parking lot at St. Caspar’s Catholic Church, Wauseon OH.

We would love to see people from every part of our community get involved.

The American Cancer Society is the cause fighting cancer on every front, standing shoulder to shoulder with cancer patients and those supporting them.

Last year, 2.7 million participants in the U.S. raised more than $279 million at more than 3,500 events to help beat our biggest rival.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society attack cancer in dozens of ways, each of them critical to achieving a world without cancer – from developing breakthrough therapies to building supportive communities, from providing empowering resources to deploying activists to raise awareness.

This is still and will always be a community event! Where the community joins together to honor and remember loved ones and fight back against cancer.

The Relay For Life of Fulton County is a community of survivors, caregivers, local citizens, volunteers and participants who believe that the future can be free from cancer and we own the power to make that change.

Will you join us in the fight? Learn more about the event and get involved by stopping by anytime during our 2023 community open house Monday, Feb. 20, 2023 between 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM in the fellowship hall at Trinity Lutheran Church, 398 S. Shoop, Wauseon, OH 43567.

As a community event we would love to have increased community involvement. For more details www.relayforlife.org/fultoncounty or call (404) 327.6451