Village Of Edgerton Donates Books To School District Library

For many years, sidewalks in the Edgerton community and the intersection of North Michigan Avenue and River Street have been of significant safety concern to village officials, school officials and the community.

Some of the identified concerns are high volume of pedestrians, poor visibility, high truck traffic, young drivers and lack of infrastructure.

To promote education of pedestrian safety for school aged children, the Village of Edgerton secured 12 books and donated them to the Edgerton Local School District library.

The donation is part of the Safe Routes to School Plan and non-infrastructure grant. Pictured from left to right, back is Elementary School Principal-Brett Grieser, Elementary Librarian- Krista Pahl, Edgerton Administrator- Dawn Fitzcharles, Media Specialist- Melinda Cooley, Edgerton Mayor-Robert Day. Front row: Edgerton Students- Eli Krill, Piper Eberly, and Seth Zumbaugh.