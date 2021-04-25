Fulton County Safe Communities: Put Your Phone Away Or Get Ready To Pay; Distracted Drivers Beware With U Drive. U Text. U Pay.

[Wauseon, OH]—Distracted driving has become one of the most common reasons for vehicle crashes on America’s roads and in Fulton County. That’s why the U.S. Department of Transportation’s

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is teaming up with law enforcement agencies and Safe Communities Coalitions across the United States for the national U Drive. U Text. U Pay. high-visibility enforcement effort.

During the month of April, officers will be on high alert to catch distracted drivers and enforce distracted-driving laws. “What people need to understand is how dangerous it is to take your eyes off the road, hands off the wheel, and concentration off the task of driving safely.”

“Too many drivers are ignoring their responsibilities behind the wheel,” said Sheriff Miller. “Do the right thing—put your phone away when you get behind the wheel.”

During 2020, the Safe Communities Coalition reviewed eight fatal crashes that occurred in Fulton County. Of the eight fatal crashes, 50%, or four out of the eight, were due to failure to yield.

Through each review, the coalition determined the importance of continued education regarding the hazards of distracted driving and working with the County Engineers Office and ODOT to assure proper signage at intersections throughout the county.”

“We can’t say it enough: distracted driving is a life or death issue,” said Fulton County Sheriff, Roy Miller.

For more information about Fulton County Safe Communities contact Rachel Kinsman at 419-337-0915