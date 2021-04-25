Williams SWCD Hosting Pancake & Sausage Breakfast At Williams County Fairgrounds

You’re invited to a ‘Pancake & Sausage Breakfast’ with pure maple syrup on Saturday, May 1, at the Williams County Fairgrounds in Montpelier, Ohio.

The Breakfast starts at 8:00 a.m. and continues until noon or sold out in the Gillette Building.

The pancakes and sausage will be prepared by the Williams County Fair Foundation and Williams County Pork Producers and topped with “pure” maple syrup provided by the Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers.

There will be limited seating in the Gillette building due to Covid indoor seating requirements. Carryout will also be available.

Two lines will form on the north side of the Gillette building. One line will be for dining in and the other will be for those choosing to receive carry out. COVID State mandates will be followed.

Masks will be required and social distancing will be in place. Handicap parking will be available on the west end of the Gillette Building.

The Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers will have pure delicious maple syrup that can be purchased along with fresh-spun maple cotton candy, maple candy, and other maple products. Fresh popped ‘kettle corn’ will be available to purchase from Poppin’ George.

Talk with Tim Sanders, a local taxidermist, and Joe Blosser, hunter and trapper, and see their magnificent exhibits of pelts and animal mounts. Learn about bees and beekeeping from Bethany Carlson.

Talk with Jamie Walters, 2017 Ohio State Beekeeper of the Year, from the Black Swamp Beekeepers Association, about everything bees including honeybee knowledge, planting for pollinators, healthy colonies & more.

There is no entry fee to the fairgrounds. There is only a charge for the breakfast. Breakfast is $7.00 per person and children 5 and under are free when they dine in. All carryout meals are $7.00 each.

This event is sponsored by the Williams County Fair Foundation, Northwest Ohio Maple Syrup Producers, Williams County Agricultural Society, and Williams County Pork Producers.

If you would like more information, contact the Williams Soil and Water Conservation District at 419-636-9395 or visit Williams County Fair Foundation on Facebook.