Fulton County Senior Center Closes For The Week Beginning November 24th

November 23, (WAUSEON, OH) The Fulton County Commissioners announce the closing of the Fulton County Senior Center for the week beginning Tuesday, November 24th, 2020. All meal reservations received prior to Monday 23rd will be honored.

Please pick up all reserved Monday and Tuesday meals on Monday at your usual Senior Center Site drive-thru site. “It is with reluctance that we close the Senior Center this week due to the amount of staff in quarantine. We will take this week to produce a plan for next week,” said Sheri Rychener, Director of Fulton County Senior Center.

“Please stay tuned to our Facebook or website page for updates.” The Fulton County Senior Center Facebook page can be found at @fultoncountyseniorcenteroh and https://www.fultoncountyoh.com/1353/Senior-Center.