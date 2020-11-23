Juana Gonzalez (1961-2020)

Juana Gonzalez, age 58 years, of Adrian, MI, passed away Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at Promedica Bay Park Hospital in Oregon.. She was born December 2, 1961, in Mexico, the daughter of Juan and Dolores (Arjana) Reyes, and married Alberto Gonzalez on June 18, 2013. A resident of Archbold many years before moving to Adrian 7 years ago, she was a homemaker, and enjoyed cooking, dancing and cleaning. She was a member of the Apostolic Church.

She is survived by her husband, Alberto; four children, Agapito (Denise) Valadez of Wauseon, Juan Valadez of Archbold, Joann (Salvador) De La Cruz of Detroit, MI, and Yesenia Valadez of Adrian, MI; 4 grandchildren; three brothers, Eliazar Reyes of Archbold, Raul Reyes of Peoria, AZ and Carlos Reyes of Stryker; and one sister, Virginia Garcia of Archbold.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Rigoberto Reyes.

Due to COVID-19, there will be no public visitation or services. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

