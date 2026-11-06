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Fulton County Senior Center Honors Veterans At Annual Breakfast

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The Fulton County Senior Center honored local veterans on Friday, Nov. 6, welcoming them and their spouses to its annual Veterans Day breakfast in Wauseon.

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