Robert “Bob” J. Grieser (1929 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Member Of Zion Mennonite)

Robert J. “Bob” Grieser, age 97, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2026, at Defiance Area In-Patient Hospice.

He was born Jan. 22, 1929, in Archbold, the son of Nelson and Alta (Short) Grieser. Bob helped his father farm and worked at LaChoy and Forecraft.

He loved to travel, including Israel, Hawaii and Canada. Bob never missed an opportunity to go to the Gospel Barn near Hillsdale, the Fulton County Fair, Fairlawn Chapel or Bible studies whenever they were offered.

Even though Bob lived at Fairlawn for 25 years, you would rarely see him there as he was always on the go and going on adventures. He was a member of Zion Mennonite Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Edward (infant), Leon (Betty) and Helen (Marshall) Boyers; and sister-in-law, Jennie Grieser.

He is survived by his brother, Ralph (Bonilynn) Grieser; and many nieces and nephews.

Leon D. and Betty L. Grieser family:

-Philemon Grieser (deceased), spouse Connie

-Jeffrey Todd Pach (deceased)

-Sean Michael Pach

-Rebecca Grieser, son Noah

-Matthew Grieser, spouse Amy, children Iylah, David and Will

-Carmilla Nafziger, (deceased) Edwin

-Landon, spouse Kasey, children Autumn, Clayton and Brynlee

-Emily (Nafziger) Riegsecker, spouse A.J., children Aileigh, Aaron and Easton

-James Grieser

-Joshua Grieser, spouse Stephanie, child Grace

-Kelsey

– Donald Grieser, spouse Richard Gibb

– Edward Grieser

-Adam Grieser, spouse Vanessa, children Quinn, Brale and Atley

-Micha Grieser

-Zachary Grieser

-Donna (Grieser) Augustine

-Jonathan, spouse Kendra, children Brody and Maia

-Amy Augustine, spouse Kenneth Hecht, children Audrey and Violet

-Paige (Augustine) Maloy, spouse William, children Addison and Lucas

-Max Grieser, spouse Beverly

-April Ruggles, spouse Randy, children Alexis, Justice and Trae

-Britteny Grieser, children Mason, McKenna, Madisyn and Isabella

-Tiffaney Grieser, spouse Brody Smith, child Briar

-Cody Grieser

-Patricia (Grieser) Miller, spouse Homer

-Elizabeth (Miller) Beck, children Logan, Morgan and Jaelyn

-Esther (Miller) Hittle, spouse Joshua, children Luke and Aaron

-Hannah (Miller) Glore, spouse Jacob, children Aurelia and Lewis

Helen and Marshall Boyers family:

-Terry (Amy)

-Kathryn (Joseph) Heuerman, children Sophia and Theodore

-Margaret (Shane) Curtis

Ralph and Bonilynn Grieser family:

-Ann (Kevin) Olmstead

-Tiffany (Joseph) Sauder, children Lela and Stella

-Zachary (deceased)

-Benjamin Olmstead

-Todd (Diann)

Services will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. at Zion Mennonite Church with Pastors Sue Short and John David Thacker officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Pettisville Cemetery. Friends may call at Zion from 9 to 11:30 a.m. before the service.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Samaritan’s Purse or WLMB TV40.