Fulton County Senior Center News

A record number of meals were served to Fulton County seniors in December. 12,643 meals went out including home delivered meals, drive through meals and the Das Essen Haus restaurant initiative.

Avoid COVID-19 Vaccine SCAMS by knowing the facts: The vaccine is in short supply, so rely on trusted resources (e.g., doctor, health dept.) for info and access; Do not buy any kind of Coronavirus vaccine or treatment online; Government-provided vaccines are offered at no cost; Do not respond to any solicitations (e.g. phone, door-to- door, social media) about the vaccine; Do not give cash or personal information to callers you were not expecting.

Winter weather and cold temps are here. Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to offer help with heating costs. Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible customer’s main and/or electric accounts.

The benefit can be used by eligible households that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, possible furnace repair up to $500 or have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining. If you or a household member have been diagnosed with COVID, no disconnection notice is needed.

Households must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Certain documentation is required. The program runs until March 31, 2021. Please call this appointment hotline number 419-219-4641. You will need social security number and utility account information when scheduling an appointment.

Northwest Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) offers seniors assistance with tax preparation. NOCAC is an Internal Revenue Service (IRS) Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) partner.

The VITA program allows NOCAC to provide free preparation services for federal, state, and school districts taxes. Consumers will be responsible for filing their city taxes as in previous years. If you are interested in making an appointment, call the designated tax line (419) 990-5134. Or, you may send an email to Taxes@nocac.org.

Have you taken action and stocked up on a few shelf-stable meals in your kitchen in the unlikely event that bad weather closes our Senior Center kitchen?

In addition, we thank you in advance for providing a safe way to bring your meal to your door. Your meal delivery driver appreciates it when you make their safety a priority and arrange to keep your driveway and sidewalks clear of snow and ice.

If bad weather cancels Senior Center meals, you can expect to receive a phone call from our automated phone system.

One Call Now will provide you with instructions in the event of a Level 2 or Level 3 snow emergency. Level 2 or 3 will cancel meals.