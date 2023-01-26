Fulton County Senior Center To Host Free Legal Classes For Fulton County Seniors

January 25, 2023 (Wauseon, OH) Plan to attend this free Legal Information Class on Thursday, February 23 at 1 pm in the BINGO room at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon.

The class is the first in a series of three classes offered by Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc. You do not need to attend all three classes. You can pick and choose.

The February 23 class is on Health Advance Directives. Learn how you can let someone else make health care decisions when you cannot.

This includes a clinic on Living Will and Health Care Power of Attorney Preparation. Call 419-337-9299 to register before February 8.

Thursday, March 30 at 1 pm in the BINGO room at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, attend Financial POAs Power of Attorneys and More Class: learn how you can let someone else make financial decisions when you cannot. Call 419-337-9299 to register for this Financial POA class before March 15.

On Thursday, April 20 at 1 pm in the BINGO room at Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, register to attend Wills and Estates Class: learn ways you can transfer your property when you die.

Document preparation of Last Will & Testament. Call 419-337-9299 to register for the Wills & Estates class before April 5.

All services are free to eligible applicants and offered by Legal Aid of Western Ohio, Inc.