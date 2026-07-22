FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Butch Huffman

Butch Huffman said he really enjoys the lunches he picks up at the Fulton County Senior Center. “I’ve never had a bad meal.

I look forward to the breakfast sandwich, and I always know when it is a ham loaf day, because the place is packed! It is convenient to order the lunches to-go.

That works well for me. I don’t do much cooking at home, so I’m glad for the meals from the senior center,” he said.

Butch is a lifelong resident of Wauseon, as well as a veteran. He served in an infantry unit in the Army from 1963 to 1965. For 25 years, he worked as a parts salesman with his family’s business, Huffman Auto Supply.

A pile of pieces in a corner of a body shop caught Butch’s eye. It turned out to be a 1935 Chevrolet Master Sedan. “I thought it was kind of unique because it was a Chevrolet with suicide doors. Chevrolet featured rear-hinged, front-opening suicide doors only on its two-door 1935 model.

I bought it while it was in pieces. I’ve had the car for over 40 years, and it took me three years to get it to where I could drive it, since I worked on it in my spare time.

My wife and I drove it to Alaska twice, and I drove it to Key West, twice, too – once with my wife and once with my daughter,” Butch explained.

While he no longer spends a lot of time fixing up his classic car, he still enjoys displaying it at cruise-ins, and plans to attend the Senior Center Cruise-In on August 14.