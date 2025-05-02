FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Linda Miller & Cheryl Helberg

Linda Miller and Cheryl Helberg, representing Lyons Live & Learn Club of Fulton County, and Ohio Homemakers and Community Education, donated 74 paint canvases, and 34 bottles of acrylic paint for our seniors to use at painting classes.

“In our club, we have fun, as well as learn things,” Linda said, adding, “It’s kind of like an adult 4-H club.” Similar clubs have been active in Ohio since 1939, and at one point, there were more than 12 clubs averaging 200 members per club in Fulton County alone.

“Our club oversees Women’s Day at the Fulton County Fair. We give demonstrations at the fair, and have educational booths at the Grange Building,” Cheryl explained.

If you would like to benefit from this donation, and participate in a beginner painting class, Alice Wynja of Pettisville will lead two.

One class will be held on Monday, May 12 at 10:00 a.m. at the Fayette Senior Center, inside Family Life Center, 306 E. Main Street, Fayette.

Alice will lead the same class at the Fulton County Senior Center, 695 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon, on Monday, May 19 at 10:00 a.m. The classes are offered free of charge, thanks to this generous donation. To register for either of these classes, call 419-337-9299.