Marvin Lantz (1938 – 2025)

Marvin Ray Lantz, 87, went to his eternal home on May 1, 2025 at Fairlawn Retirement Community, Archbold, OH. He was surrounded by his family in his final days.

Marv was born April 28, 1938 in the family home, to Ray and Dorothy (King) Lantz. He graduated from Archbold High School.

Marv met Sharon and fell in love at a young age, spending 70 years together and married 66 years. Immediately following their wedding, they entered 2 years of 1-W service in Evanston Ill.

Upon returning to the Archbold community, Marv worked at Sauder companies in several roles; many of these years, as General Manager of the Stryker plant and completed his work career as Vice President of Engineering at Sauder Manufacturing.

Retirement brought new adventures. Owning and operating two locations of The Unique Little Gift Shop and The Candy Cane Christmas Shoppe, Marv and Sharon worked side by side.

When not working at the stores, gardening was a passion they shared and loved to donate their produce to the church Produce Table and FISH pantry. Marv grew up in a woodworking family and learned this skill well.

Together, Marv and Sharon built several homes, furniture, cabinetry and wood gifts for family. Marv was a life-long member of Central Mennonite Church. He took an active role in the church building projects, serving on committees, going on MDS service trips and was youth group leader.

Marv is survived and was devoted to his wife Sharon (Klopfenstein) and loved by his children, Wanda (Bret Stopher), Wendell (Dawn), Marsha (Duane Dowdy), Tammy (Al Riegsecker), 16 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings, Velda (Lowell Becker), Charles (Sharon) and Marilyn (Wayne).

Visitation for Marvin will be held on Saturday, May 10th at Central Mennonite Church from 2-4 PM with a memorial service to follow at 4 PM. Interment will precede in the Pettisville Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, family requests donations being made to Mennonite Disaster Service (MDS). www.ShortFuneralHome.com