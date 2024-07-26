FULTON COUNTY SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: Seniors Celebrate Opening Of New Senior Center

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

Thank you to the hundreds of folks who stopped by for our Open House. Our stage was hopping with performances by Elvis, Circle of Friends, Nostalgia, the Senior Center Choir, Magician Kenneth Ladd, Vickie Halsey, Will Hinton, and Donna Stutzman. Our kitchen served more than 300 meals, and dozens of friends went home with a personal caricature from cartoonist Don Lee. It was an honor to show you our new building, and we look forward to county seniors joining us regularly for lunch, classes and activities.