Fulton County Seniors News For December 2022

Upcoming Events

Dec. 1 – Evening Trip, Drive-Thru Nite Lites at MIS

Dec. 7 Day Trip, Toledo Walley Hockey Game

Dec. 8 Day Trip, Christmas as Wildwood Manor

Dec. 19 Day Trip, Learn about the Sport of Curling

Dec. 23 Closed at Noon. No meal service. Merry Christmas!

Dec. 30 Closed at Noon. No meal service. Happy New Year

Drive Thru Christmas Lights Evening Trip Details: Join us for an evening trip on Thursday, December 1, to Nite

Lites Drive-Thru Christmas Light Show at Michigan International Speedway.

The displays feature five miles of lights, six lighted tunnels and sixteen mega trees. You will enjoy the lights from the comfort of a Senior Center bus.

There is no walking among displays. Suggested donation of $10 per person covers transportation and admission.

All seniors will meet at the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, at 5:30 pm, to leave at 5:45 pm.

The bus will return at approximately 9:00 pm (depending on traffic) to the Fulton County Senior Center. Please pay as you board the bus.

Eat supper on your own before you arrive for this trip. We recommend dressing in layers as temperatures and conditions can be unpredictable.

CHRISTMAS DONATIONS – Many of you generously want to give gifts to your meal delivery driver, site manager, etc. during the Christmas season.

This is a friendly reminder that Fulton County Senior Center employees are not allowed to accept gifts at Christmas time (or throughout the year). Donations to the Senior Center are welcome.

Please mail to 240 Clinton Street, Wauseon, OH 43567.

HEATING BILL HELP – Winter weather and cold temps are here. Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission continues to offer help with heating costs. Winter Crisis Program provides a benefit once per heating season to an income-eligible customer’s main and/or electric accounts.

The benefit can be used by eligible households that are disconnected (or have a pending disconnection notice), need to establish new service, possible furnace repair, up to $500 or have 25 percent (or less) of bulk fuel supply remaining.

Households must be at or below 175% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. Certain documentation is required.

The program runs until March 31, 2023. Please call the appointment hotline number 419-219-4641 to schedule an appointment.

For additional questions, call 419-337-8601. You will need social security number and utility account information when scheduling an appointment.

WINTER SPORTS PASS – If you live in the Delta school district and enjoy watching sports, visit the school office to receive your lifetime sports pass.

You must live in the Pike-Delta-York school district, be age 65 or older. Use your lifetime pass to gain admission into regularly scheduled home events (not valid for tournaments or play-offs).

Not a Delta resident? Contact your local school to ask about a Senior Sports Pass.