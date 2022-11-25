EVERGREEN BOARD OF EDUCATION: Superintendent Offers Thanks For Passage Of Levy Renewal

The Evergreen Board of Education held their meeting on Monday, November 21st. The meeting began with the Pledge of Allegiance before the board moved to approve minutes from the previous meeting.
The October 2022 financial reports including cash reconciliation, financial summary, cash summary, and disbursement summary were approved next before moving on to approve donations and grants.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.