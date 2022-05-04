Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Conduct Traffic Blitz In April To Deter Distracted Driving

Facebook

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz, designated Distracted Driving Blitz, that ran from April 1st thru April 30th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 40 traffic stops and issued 13 citations. The citations issued were for 11 speed violations, one OVI over 21 years of age, one Driving Under Suspension, two stop signs, one marked lanes, one fictitious plates and one Expired plates violation.

Deputies also issued 25 warnings during the Blitz. Deputies also issued a Summons in Lieu of Arrest for Improper Handling of a Firearm in a motor vehicle and seized marijuana from a traffic stop.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.