Fulton County Genealogical Society To Explore Edinburgh

Posted By: Newspaper Staff May 4, 2022

Rodney Miller will explore Edinburg, the first village in German Township, and the surrounding area for the period of 1820 to 1860. Rodney will also share other surprises!

Fulton County Genealogical Society meetings are held at Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St., Delta. Parking and entry are on the back side of the church.

Please consider using safe precautions to protect us all! Visitors are welcome. Hope to see you there!

 

