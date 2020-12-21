Fulton County Sheriff Deputies Involved In Pursuit During Latest Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from December 1st thru December 15th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 16 traffic stops and issued four citations. The citations issued were for two Speed Violations, one Driving Under Suspension, and one Headlights required.

Deputies also issued 14 warnings during the Blitz. A felony charge was also filed for Failure to Comply With the Signal or Order of Police Officer stemming from a pursuit during the blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.