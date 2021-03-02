Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Results Of February Traffic Blitz

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office recently conducted a Traffic Enforcement Blitz that ran from February 14th through February 20th.

Deputies who worked this Blitz made 14 traffic stops and issued seven citations. The citations issued were for speed violations. Deputies also issued eight warnings during the Blitz.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office receives from the Ohio Department of Public Safety.

Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a higher number of serious and fatal crashes.