Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Announces Results Of July & August Traffic Blitzes

Sheriff Roy E. Miller announced that the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office conducted Traffic Enforcement Blitzes that ran from July 12th-28th and August 1st-8th.

Deputies who worked these Blitzes made 34 traffic stops and issued nine citations. The citations issued were for seven Speed Violations and two Driving Under Suspension. Deputies also issued 30 warnings during the Blitzes.

The Traffic Enforcement Blitzes are paid for from a grant that the Sheriff’s Office received from the Ohio Department of Public Safety. Sheriff Miller and his deputies are dedicated to protecting the citizens of Fulton County and the motorists who travel its highways.

This grant allows extra patrol to enforce the traffic laws that will increase the safety of motorists on the roadway in the areas that are prone to a high number of serious and fatal crashes.

–PRESS RELEASE