Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 11th, 2020

Posted By: Nate Calvin August 10, 2020

GIRLS VARSITY GOLF

Archbold @ Perrysburg Invitational 8:30am

Montpelier @ Wauseon Invitational 9am

Delta @ Evergreen 9am

BOYS VARSITY GOLF

Montpelier @ Antwerp 9am

Edon/Swanton@ North Central 1pm

GIRLS TENNIS

Archbold @ Bowling Green 4:30pm

 

