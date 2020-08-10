GIRLS VARSITY GOLF
Archbold @ Perrysburg Invitational 8:30am
Montpelier @ Wauseon Invitational 9am
Delta @ Evergreen 9am
BOYS VARSITY GOLF
Montpelier @ Antwerp 9am
Edon/Swanton@ North Central 1pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Bowling Green 4:30pm
GIRLS VARSITY GOLF
Archbold @ Perrysburg Invitational 8:30am
Montpelier @ Wauseon Invitational 9am
Delta @ Evergreen 9am
BOYS VARSITY GOLF
Montpelier @ Antwerp 9am
Edon/Swanton@ North Central 1pm
GIRLS TENNIS
Archbold @ Bowling Green 4:30pm
Be the first to comment on "Sports Schedule For Tuesday, August 11th, 2020"