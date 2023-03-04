Fulton County Sheriff’s Office Holds D.A.R.E. Programs For Delta & Evergreen Middle Schools

DELTA DARE STUDENTS … Delta Middle School students pose for a picture during the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Program. (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. programs for the Delta and Evergreen Middle Schools have now concluded.

The program lasted for 11-weeks and taught approximately 85 students from each school.

Fulton County Deputies Marv Zumfelde and Kathy Zumfelde taught the course at the Evergreen Middle School, and Deputy Marv Zumfelde taught the course at the Delta Middle School.

For 45 minutes a week, the students were taught topics ranging from communicational skills, peer pressure, bullying, safe reporting, alcohol and tobacco facts including consequences, and over the counter/prescription medications.

With the issues of overdoses and drug problems, the program is established to help with better decision making.

EVERGREEN DARE STUDENTS … Evergreen Middle School students pose for a picture during the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office D.A.R.E. Program.

A release from the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shows that the United States Attorney General issued a landmark report on the D.A.R.E. “Keepin’ it REAL” curriculum.

“The report shows that programs like this one promote building social, emotional, cognitive, and substance refusal skills that provide children accurate information on rates and amounts of peer substance use.”

“The program is based on over 20 years of research from information obtained from over 6,000 students nationwide.

“The increasing use of drugs and developing addictions, and other physical and psychological problems, is quite apparent today.”

“Consequently, preventing drug use is essential to reducing these risks. D.A.R.E.’s goal is providing evidence-based prevention programs to youth in our community.”

