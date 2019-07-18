The Fulton County Special Olympics traveled to Columbus to compete in the 50th annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games. Over 2,800 athletes from around the state traveled to compete in the three-day competition.
The Jaguars brought track and volleyball teams, and they were ready to show off their skills. Gold medal winners from track included: first year athlete Xavier Bustamante (Delta), Aric Gurzynski (Wauseon), Danelle Bodette (Archbold), first year athlete MayLynn Sterrett (Swanton), Tim Rettig (Archbold), and Shawn Summers (Wauseon).
A total of 22 gold, silver, and bronze medals were won by the track team. The volleyball team placed first as well, beating their opponents 4-1 sets.
The Jaguars would like to thank everyone who supported them by sponsoring, donating, buying Yeti raffle tickets, or cheering from home. A special thank you goes out to the Wauseon Police and Fire Departments for their annual escort out of town.
© 2019, Newspaper Staff. All rights reserved.
Be the first to comment on "Fulton County Special Olympics Take Part In Ohio State Summer Games"