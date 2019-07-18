Fulton County Special Olympics Take Part In Ohio State Summer Games

PARTICIPANTS … Top (from left): Coach Taylor Hartman, Ben Clausen, Megan Marini, Brad Damman, Aric Gurzynski, Josh Parran, Joel Reinking, Nick Denn, Shawn Summers, Dillon Hayward, Hannah Shotwell, Corey Hite, Jenny Whaley, Morgan Wagner, Nathan Schaefer, Danni Smith, Ann Schroeder, Amber Pursel, MayLynn Sterrett, Tim Rettig, Austin Double, Keerston Volkman, Danelle Bodette, Xavier Bustamante, Nick Weigand, and Coach Nick Wilson. Bottom: Coaches Annette Shotwell, Lynlee Reinking, Celia Wilson, Emily Stockham, Teri Vansickle, Brayden Marshall, and Marissa Campos.

CHAMPS … The Fulton County Jaguar volleyball team posing with their 1st place trophy.

The Fulton County Special Olympics traveled to Columbus to compete in the 50th annual Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games. Over 2,800 athletes from around the state traveled to compete in the three-day competition.

The Jaguars brought track and volleyball teams, and they were ready to show off their skills. Gold medal winners from track included: first year athlete Xavier Bustamante (Delta), Aric Gurzynski (Wauseon), Danelle Bodette (Archbold), first year athlete MayLynn Sterrett (Swanton), Tim Rettig (Archbold), and Shawn Summers (Wauseon).

A total of 22 gold, silver, and bronze medals were won by the track team. The volleyball team placed first as well, beating their opponents 4-1 sets.

The Jaguars would like to thank everyone who supported them by sponsoring, donating, buying Yeti raffle tickets, or cheering from home. A special thank you goes out to the Wauseon Police and Fire Departments for their annual escort out of town.

