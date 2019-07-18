Montpelier Native Shreds Up Nashville

By: Ric Armentrout

The Josie Music Awards is the largest award show for independent artists and this year, former Montpelier native, Shredder Pinstripe is nominated Musician of the year and Male Songwriter. The 5th Annual JMA Awards will be held inside The Dollywood Theme Park on Saturday, September 21st. Last year Shredder took home Musician of the Year and there is a good chance he will repeat the honor this year for the third time.

Mainly performing 80’s style rock, Shredder is being recognized for his solo work, which is a Trans Siberian Orchestra. Shredder attributes his style to classic influences like Jimmy Page, Angus Young, Joe Satriani and Steve Via, but he is most excited to be working with his mentor Michael Angelo Batio from the band Nitro.

Along with working on a new album, Shredder is also working on his second signature design with Rebel Guitars from Australia. Wanting to stay closer to the music scene and keep up with endorsements, he now resides in Nashville, Tennessee, where he is currently prepping for a performance at the Summer NAMM show, the 2nd largest trade show for music merchants.

Shedder Pinstripe got his name from his wife. “I thought it was a joke at first, but it just stuck. With my shredding on guitars and pinstripe spandex, the branding just went with it.” He said about the origin.

Being a 3rd degree Master Mason, Shredder also enjoys being a Shriner and helping children. “I specialize in working with kids, just getting them started, it becomes more of an influential session……It’s blowing up in this area.”

You can learn more and reach out to Shredder Pinstripe on his Facebook page, or if you’re in the Nashville area, at the NAMM show July 18-20.

