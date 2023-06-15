Fulton County Special Olympics To Compete In Ohio State Summer Games

The Fulton County Jaguars have selected 24 athletes to represent the organization at the 2023 Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games.

This is the largest group they have taken to the games. The team includes Morgan Wagner, Hannah Shotwell, Danelle Bodette, Maylynn Sterrett, Jenny Whaley, Ann Schroeder, Megan Marini, Amber Pursel, Keerston Volkman, Danni Smith, Nathan Schaefer, Ben Clausen, Dakota Hamrick, Shawn Summers, Chad Kutzli, Tim Rettig, Roger Wolfram, Erich Beltz, Nick Weigand, Joel Reinking, Dillon Hayward, Andy Dietz, Corey Case, & Nick Denn. Coaches include: Celia Wilson, Taylor Hartman, Kylie Plotts, Annette Shotwell, Anna Norris, Melissa Waidelich, Cortney Bowers, Jadyn Wilson, Matthew Wyrostek, Stacy Galbraith, & Kevin & Lisa Smith.

These athletes will compete in the largest state annual event: Special Olympics Ohio State Summer Games, a year-round training and competition program for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The Games, held June 23rd– 25th at the Ohio State University in Columbus, will feature competition for more than 3,000 competitors from across the state.

Be a part of sending the Jaguars off to Columbus on Friday June 23rd! The Jaguars will be leaving Wauseon via police/fire escort from Triangular Processing at approximately 8:00am.

They will be traveling down Linfoot to Fulton, Leggett, and then south on Shoop out of town. They would love to see the community downtown lining the streets! Good luck, Jaguars!

Jenny Whaley to Carry Flame of Hope

The Law Enforcement Torch Run® for Special Olympics Ohio (LETR) is a volunteer movement that was established by members of the law enforcement community to support Special Olympics.

Each year, officers carry the “Flame of Hope” along with athletes into the Summer Games Opening Ceremonies at The Ohio State University.

The flame symbolizes courage, perseverance, and the inclusion movement taking place in Ohio and across the globe.

This year, a local athlete, Jenny Whaley (Delta) from Fulton County Special Olympics, will be one of the four athletes from the state chosen to carry the torch during the final leg of the torch run.

This will occur at Opening Ceremonies for Summer Games Friday June 23rd at the Ohio State University.

Jenny has participated in Special Olympics for over 10 years, and it is where she has met some of her best friends.

“Special Olympics means everything to me. It’s where I get to be myself with all my friends and coaches.”

Whaley says. Over the past couple of years, Jenny has lost a significant amount of weight- and has thrived in competitions. “Jenny has always been a hard worker, but since her weight-loss you can tell she is so much more confident in herself, and can push herself harder. She has been an avid player for our Lady Jaguars basketball team, and I can rely on her to be a leader on and off the court”, says Coach & Local Coordinator Celia Wilson.

“I am so proud of Jenny and her accomplishments, and I cannot wait to watch her carry the torch. It is such an honor to have one of our local athletes be chosen for the task!”

Jenny says she’s a little nervous. “I’m very excited and nervous. Mostly excited. The nerves come from knowing that there are a lot of people there- but I can’t wait.”