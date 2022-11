Fulton County Students Win Equestrian Championships

Several Fulton County students recently won titles as part of the Napoleon OIHA Equestrian teams.

EQUESTRIAN CHAMPIONS … Napoleon Team A Division 1 Reserve Champions: Front row – Shalyn Findling, Addison Kirkland, Paige Bartels, Tommi Bok. Second Row – Derek Horstman, Breah Ruger, Jordan Rodriguez, Joselyn Mohring, Julianna Rossi. Third row – coaches Tyne Rosebrock, Allison Miller, Lindsay Ferguson. Missing from photo: Stephanie Berger. (Names in bold indicate Fulton County students) (PHOTOS PROVIDED)

EQUESTRIAN CHAMPIONS … Napoleon Team B Division 2 State Champions: Front row – Kylee Gerken, Taylor Tucker, Kara Schnitkey, Haley Schiewbert. Second row – Izzy Hill, Baylee Lumbreezer. Third row – coaches Tyne Rosebrock, Allison Miller, Lindsay Ferguson. (Names in bold indicate Fulton County students)