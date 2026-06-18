Fulton County To Host Free CarFit Program For Drivers 55 & Older

Wauseon, OH — Fulton County Safe Communities, in partnership with the Fulton County Senior Center, invites mature drivers ages 55 and older to attend a CarFit event on June 23 from 11 a.m.–1:30 p.m. at the Fulton County Senior Center, 659 S. Shoop Ave., Wauseon.

This free, interactive program helps drivers improve comfort, safety, and confidence behind the wheel by ensuring their vehicle is properly adjusted to fit their individual needs.

“As we age, changes in our vision, flexibility, strength, range of motion and even size and height may make us less comfortable and reduce our control behind the wheel,” said Karen Pennington, Certified CarFit Technician.

“CarFit provides older adults with the tools to understand and apply the safety features of their car. With today’s vehicles offering more technology and advanced safety features than ever before, we want mature drivers to feel comfortable, confident, and knowledgeable behind the wheel so they can take full advantage of the features designed to keep them safe on the road.”

In Fulton County, mature drivers were involved in 37% of the 996 crashes reported in 2025, highlighting the importance of programs like CarFit that help drivers adapt to changes over time and ensure they are getting the best fit and safest experience possible in their vehicles.

At a CarFit event, trained technicians complete a 12-point checklist with each driver that takes approximately 20 minutes, covering items such as correct positioning of the driver’s seat, the driver’s ability to easily reach pedals, and proper adjustment of mirrors.

To register for the June 23 CarFit event, call 419-337-9299 or find Fulton County Safe Communities on Facebook at @FCsafecommunities.