Funeral Services Scheduled For Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bill” Butler Jr.

HILLSDALE COUNTY — Residents of Hillsdale County turned out in force Saturday afternoon to pay respects and line the route of a police escort returning slain Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Deputy William “Bill” Butler Jr., to town ahead of his funeral scheduled for Wednesday July 3.

A long procession led by Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputies and other local law enforcement including deputies from Calhoun County escorted a hurst from Eagle Funeral Homes in Hillsdale from Litchfield to the Hillsdale funeral home Saturday around 4 p.m.

Butler was shot and killed in the line of duty while attempting to apprehend Eric Michael Fiddler, 34, of Litchfield, on outstanding warrants Thursday, June 27 on Beecher Road near Lamb Road in Jefferson Township. Fiddler took off on foot into a wooded area adjacent to the scene and was shot and killed by members of the Michigan State Police Emergency Response Team hours later after opening fire on officers once more.

Both shootings are still under investigation with the Michigan State Police.

Butler will be laid to rest Wednesday, July 3. The family will welcome friends and colleagues for a visitation Tuesday, July 2, at the Hillsdale Assembly of God Church on Beck Road from 10-1 p.m. and again from 4-8 p.m.

Funeral services will commence at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3 at Hillsdale College’s Christ Chapel with Jeremiah Hodshire officiating, and interment will follow at Lakeview Cemetery in Hillsdale.

Hillsdale County Sheriff Scott Hodshire issued a brief statement Saturday afternoon on the department’s social media.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to myself and the HCSO, whether it be phone calls, text messages, (Facebook) messenger, and comments,” Hodshire stated. “It’s been a very emotional, heartbreaking, and busy few days that we’ve all had to deal with. I cannot thank our community enough for the outpouring of love and support for Bill’s family, our sheriff’s family, and hundreds and hundreds of friends he has touched with his kind demeanor to everyone he came in contact with. Our department will never be the same without Bill’s presence in the office and on the road, he will surely be missed.”

The Hillsdale County community has stood united since news of Butler’s shooting death gripped the county Thursday.

Here’s To You Pub & Grub in Hillsdale announced late Thursday that all proceeds raised Saturday would be donated to Butler’s family; he left behind a wife and five children.

Other businesses and organizations followed suit to show their support and an account was established at 5/3 Bank in Hillsdale to allow for donations to be made. Others helped to quickly organize the Deputy Bill Butler Family Fund at the Hillsdale County Community Foundation.

A candlelight vigil service has been planned for Thursday, July 4 at 8 p.m. in front of the Hillsdale County Sheriff’s Office, located at 165 W. Fayette St. in Hillsdale.

Organizers of the Great American Celebration and Independence Day Fireworks Show on July 3 at the Hillsdale County Fairgrounds announced on social media that this year’s event will be held in Butler’s honor to pay respect for Butler’s two decades of military service including a combat deployment to Iraq.

Members of the Michigan Army National Guard will lay a wreath near a fallen warrior’s memorial and a moment of silence will follow during this year’s fireworks show July 3. The band will play some of Butler’s favorite music throughout the night and organizers will hand out red, white and blue glowsticks to those wishing to participate in a safe-alternative candlelight vigil before the fireworks begin.

