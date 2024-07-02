Belinda Baughey (1961 – 2024)

(Resident Of Delta)

Belinda M. Baughey, age 62, of Delta, passed away on July 1, 2024, in her home, surrounded by her family. Belinda worked at Campbells in Napoleon and in customer service at Walmart for many years.

Belinda was born on December 9, 1961, in St. Petersburg, FL, to the late James and Beverly (Shaw) Baughey. Belinda loved riding motorcycles, camping, traveling, and the outdoors in general. She also enjoyed garage sales and thrifting.

Belinda is survived by her daughter, Amber (Dean) Shadler of Wauseon; daughter, Chasity Silveous of Delta; son, Dale (Starr) Silveous, Jr. of Wauseon; grandchildren, Maliki, Daxton, and Serenity; and siblings, Rick Baughey, David Baughey, Patty Gordon, Catherine Baughey, Dana Chessor, Alana Venia, and Jim Baughey. She is also survived by longtime friends, Larry Reynolds and Lori Bernath; and her pets, Gypsy and Diamond. She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew, Joshua McJilton.

Visitation for Belinda will take place on Monday, July 8, 2024, from 10am to 12pm, at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. A memorial service will start at 12pm, with Pastor Robert Lomas of Jesus 911 Community Ministries officiating. A celebration of Belinda’s life will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the benevolence of the family.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.