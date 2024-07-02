Fayette Community Grieves: Fundraiser Underway For Fire Victims

The Fayette community continues to grieve after losing two of their own last weekend. The tragic house fire claimed the lives of two siblings, Tyler Tussing, 19, and Katie Tussing, 18. The fire broke out on Saturday, June 29, 2024, at approximately 9:00 AM on the 500 block of N. Fayette St.

Sibling Logan Tussing, 16, managed to escape by jumping from a second-story window, but sustained injuries. The family also lost pets in the incident.

The State Fire Marshal of Ohio and local authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire, which appears to have started on the first floor of the home.

The devastating house fire has left the community in mourning and has prompted an outpouring of support for the Tussing family. As the investigation into the cause of the fire continues, the community is coming together to remember and honor the lives of Tyler and Katie Tussing, while also providing much-needed support to the surviving family members.

In the wake of this devastating event, a fundraiser has been launched to support the family affected by the fatal fire. The community has rallied around the Tussing family, offering generous support during this difficult time.

The church community has been a significant source of support, and people everywhere have shown great generosity to the family. The insurance company’s response regarding coverage for extra living expenses and rebuilding the house is still pending, adding to the family’s challenges.

The mother of the victims is deeply saddened by the loss of her children communicating with local media and community members. She fondly remembers Tyler as “the goofiest, best person to be around,” and Katie as “the best friend you could have.” A funeral service for Tyler and Katie Tussing is being held at the Eagle Marry Funeral Home on West Main Street in Fayette. The entire community is coming together to remember and honor the lives of these two young individuals.

The funeral service for Tyler and Katie Tussing will be held at the Eagle Marry Funeral Home on West Main Street in Fayette. The service will provide an opportunity for the family, relatives, and close friends to remember and honor the legacy of the two siblings.

