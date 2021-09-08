Gary Mohre Out As Bryan Assistant Police Chief

In a press release from Bryan Mayor Carrie Schlade, the Mayor announced the removal of Gary Mohre as Assistant Police Chief along with giving reasons for the dismissal.

“On September 7, 2021, the City of Bryan removed Assistant Chief Gary Mohre from employment during his probationary period. There were three general reasons for Assistant Chief Gary Mohre’s removal”, began Schlade.

“First, Gary Mohre did not meet the levels of competency in police work required of all members of the Bryan Police Department.” “Mr. Mohre indicated he was unable to do basic police work such as OVI investigations or responding to incidents involving potential domestic violence.”

“The citizens of Bryan need to know all sworn employees of the police department can do this type of work in a thorough and competent manner.”

“Second, Mr. Mohre has been insubordinate towards Chief Chris Chapa on multiple occasions.”

“He refused to potentially work afternoon or evening hours to enhance his competency on police activity that occurs more frequently on the non-traditional hours. He also used profanity towards Chief Chapa.”

Third, Mr. Mohre recently destroyed public records that were the subject on a non-criminal investigation within the police department.” “Mr. Mohre knew these documents were relevant to this investigation, yet he decided to destroy these documents while the investigation was ongoing.”

“An in-depth investigation has been ongoing by an attorney retained by Fishel, Downey, Albrecht & Riepenhoff. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates”, Schlade concluded.