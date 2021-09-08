Paul Hodel (1940-2021)

Paul F. Hodel, age 80, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 12:30 A.M. on Tuesday, September 1, 2021, in his home after an extended illness.

Having lived many years in California, where he was a floor tile setter working on many commercial and residential properties, he would later move to Bryan, where he and his wife operated “From the Heart Gift Shop” for ten years.

He enjoyed traveling and was always ready for a new adventure. Paul was proud of his 1972 pickup truck and was a member of the Cruisin’ Knights Car Club in Bryan.

He also enjoyed watching NASCAR, woodworking and had an extreme love for his family and of all animals. He especially loved life, the Christmas holidays and being with his family.

Paul F. Hodel was born on September 15, 1940, in Canton, Ohio, the son of Paul and Grace (Cook) Hodel. He married Beth A. (Clink) Seeburger in California on June 24, 1995, and she survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two sons, Michael (Kathleen) Hodel and Greg (Tracy) Hodel, both in Idaho; one daughter, Darcy (Ned) Flood, in Kansas; seven grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; two stepsons, Michael (Maria) Seeburger, of Defiance, Ohio, and Matthew Seeburger, of Bryan; two step-granddaughters; three sisters, Diane (Bob) Callender, Patty Dean and Cindy Freitas, all of California; and his beloved dogs, Harvey and Buddy.

Visitation will be held on Friday, September 10, 2021, from 1:00-2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A memorial service will follow at 2:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, Bryan.

Memorials are requested to Defiance County Humane Society or to PBS Channel WGTE.