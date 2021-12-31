Gaylord Schaffner (1937-2021)

Facebook

FAYETTE, OH – Gaylord Alan Schaffner, age 84, of rural Fayette, died peacefully in his home on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. He was born on March 8, 1937 at home in Fayette, Ohio to the late Gaylord and Helen (Rollins) Schaffner.

Alan was a graduate with the Fayette High School Class of 1955. He realized early in life that farming was what he wanted to do, earning the 1955 Ohio State Farmer award in FFA.

Alan started out farming with his father and raising cattle; however, he quickly changed to focus on raising hogs. Alan raised hogs for commercial purposes and was very invested in the quality of pork, serving on the Ohio Pork Council for over 10 years.

He married the love of his life, Virginia “Ginny” Gillen on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1958. She preceded him in death on August 2, 2018. Together they raised a wonderful family in his hometown of Fayette.

Alan was a devout Christian his entire life, involved with Gideons and spreading the word of God. Alan and Ginny were active members of the Fayette United Methodist Church.

Alan believed in giving back to his community as he was involved as a 4-H club leader for the Fayette Boosters for several years and was a Fulton County Health Center Board Member.

You could always find him in the stands for all his children and grandchildren’s games; and he continued his support of the local youth by attending games and voicing encouragement to the teams in later years.

He and Ginny spent close to 40 winters down in Lakeland, Florida. An avid sports fan, Alan enjoyed cheering on his favorite teams, such as the Ohio State Buckeyes, Detroit Tigers and Lions. When it was time to relax, Alan could be found out on the golf course.

Surviving are a daughter, Melanie Glover of Indianapolis, IN; three sons, Mark Schaffner of Fayette, Mitch (Renae) Schaffner of Fayette, and Marty Schaffner of Morenci; three siblings, Gayle (Diana) Schaffner of Fayette, Sharon Hartsell of Wauseon, and Janet Sue (David) Sheeley of Hudson; his grandchildren, Abby (Ben), Jenna (Brad), Lindsey (Mike), Wes (Katie), Nate, and Zach; and ten great-grandchildren, Hannah, Wyatt, Kennedy, Kasen, Maysa, Luke, Bryne, Mick, Isabella, and Myla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ginny; brother, Jon Schaffner and brother-in-law, Mick Hartsell.

The family will receive friends for visitation on Sunday, January 2, 2022, from 1-6 p.m. at the Family Life Center on the campus of the Fayette United Methodist Church. A funeral service for Alan will be held on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fayette United Methodist Church with Pastor Jeff Bandy officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Those planning an expression of sympathy may consider memorial donations in honor of Alan be made to benefit Fayette United Methodist Church or the Fulton County Senior Center.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.WagleyFuneralHomes.com.