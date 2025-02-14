Genealogy Brick Wall Brainstorming In Defiance County

(PRESS RELEASE – Genealogy Brick Wall Brainstorming with the Defiance County Chapter of the Ohio Genealogical Society on Monday, February 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Bring your “brick wall” genealogy puzzles and the group will brainstorm ideas to help you track down those elusive ancestors.

Whether you are a novice or a seasoned expert, everyone runs into the proverbial brick wall in their genealogy research once in a while.

Join us for our first meeting in 2025, as we strategize ways to get around those seemingly dead ends. This month’s door prize drawing is a DNA kit, but you must be present to win.

Our meetings are open to the public and visitors are always welcome. We meet at St. John UCC Church 950 Webster St., Defiance. Parking and entry are on the north end.

A reminder that it’s time to renew your membership for 2025. Dues are $15.00 for a single membership and $18.00 per family membership. (If you want your newsletter mailed USPS, please add $5.00).

Forms are available on our website at www.defiancecountygenealogy.org/join-our-society and at the meeting. Cancellations due to weather are posted on our Facebook page: www.facebook.com/dcgs.members