State Investing More Than $92 Million Through All Ohio Future Fund

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) – The Ohio Department of Development announced the release of more than $92 million through a program designed to attract economic development projects and nearly $900,000 through three state-funded programs that will enhance communities and support business growth.

Four communities will receive assistance through the All Ohio Future Fund, two projects will be funded through the Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant, one community will benefit from the Roadwork Development Grant (629) Program, and one business will receive funding from the Regional 166 Direct Loan Program.

ALL OHIO FUTURE FUND

During its Monday meeting, the Ohio Controlling Board approved the release of more than $92 million through the All Ohio Future Fund.

The All Ohio Future Fund was established by the DeWine Administration in partnership with the Ohio General Assembly to support local communities with site-readiness and preparation to attract economic development projects.

The Pickaway County Port Authority received $86 million to assist in financing the construction of a water and wastewater/sewer extension and utility extensions and roadwork in Harrison Township (Pickaway County), Madison Township (Pickaway County), Hamilton Township (Franklin County), and Madison Township (Franklin County) located near Rickenbacker International Airport.

The project, which has a total cost of $123,088,345, will provide environmental remediation, water, sewer, gas, electric, road, and a new taxiway to support the previously-announced Anduril Industries Arsenal-1 facility, as well additional future economic development.

The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority received $3,684,370 to service a 203-acre site in Zanesville (Muskingum County).

The project, which has a total cost of $6,384,370, will provide environmental remediation and storm sewer access to attract future business investment.

The Guernsey County Port Authority received $1,477,000 to assist in financing the construction of a water and wastewater/sewer extension and roadwork at a 44-acre site in Cambridge (Guernsey County).

The project, which has a total cost of $4,150,300, will provide needed water, sewer, and road access to attract future business investment.

DEIP II Spec LLC received $1 million to assist in financing site preparation and roadwork in Bidwell (Gallia County) within the existing US-35 Industrial Corridor.

The project, which has a total cost of $6,144,000, will provide site preparation, road access, and stormwater retention improvements for a new speculative industrial building.

To fund these four projects, the Ohio Controlling Board approved an appropriation of $92,161,000.

Program guidelines, eligible expenses, and additional information are available online. The awards will be structured as part-grant, part-loan, with several accountability measures and loan forgivability dependent on factors including median wages at or above 125 percent of the median community wage.

ABANDONED GAS STATION CLEANUP GRANT

The Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant provides funding to assess and clean up former gas and service stations with documented petroleum releases.

Local government entities and land banks who own an eligible property or who have an agreement with the landowner may apply.

The Trumbull County Land Reutilization Corporation will receive $250,000 for cleanup activities at a gas station located at 1003 North Main Street in the City of Hubbard (Trumbull County).

Project funding of $493,986.12 will be used for cleanup and assessment activities, including continued free product recovery, potential soil excavation, and groundwater cleanup. The land is expected to be marketed for commercial redevelopment upon successful cleanup.

The City of North Ridgeville will receive $250,000 for cleanup activities at a gas station located at 36065 and 36001 Center Ridge Road in North Ridgeville (Lorain County).

Funding will be used for cleanup and assessment activities, including remediating soil and groundwater to meet Bureau of Underground Storage Tank Regulations standards, conducting additional groundwater and soil confirmation sampling, and performing well abandonment.

Upon successful cleanup, the current immediate proposed use of the site is for various community-sponsored events, including, but not limited to, farmers markets, food truck parking, and festivals.

For more information about how to apply and to find out if a project is eligible, go to the Abandoned Gas Station Cleanup Grant page.

REGIONAL 166 DIRECT LOAN The Regional 166 Direct Loan Program promotes economic development, job creation, and retention by providing low-interest loans to businesses with limited access to adequate capital from private funding sources.

Barfections, LLC will receive $149,300 to assist in financing the purchase of a new JT PRO Flow Wrapper and the installation of new equipment at 4718 Belmont Avenue in Youngstown (Mahoning County).

Barfections, LLC manufactures custom protein bars for established food companies. The project, estimated to cost $199,300, will create 24 new full-time-equivalent jobs and retain 35 existing jobs at the project site.

For more information about how to apply and to find out if a project is eligible, go to the Regional 166 Direct Loan Program page.

ROADWORK DEVELOPMENT GRANT The Roadwork Development Grant (629) Program provides funding to local jurisdictions with an economic development project to assist with eligible public roadwork improvements. It also aids employers in creating or preserving employment opportunities.

The City of Fairfield (Butler County) will receive $250,000 in support of the Schneider Electric USA, Inc. project. The roadwork will consist of the reconstruction of Seward Road, beginning approximately 250 linear feet south of the railroad tracks and extending approximately 750 linear feet north of the railroad tracks.

The roadwork will also include the widening of Seward Road by five feet on each side, which will allow the transport of large equipment to the Schneider Electric site.

The project, estimated to cost $512,568, will create 250 full-time-equivalent jobs and retain 718 existing jobs.

For more information about how to apply and to find out if a project is eligible, visit the Roadwork Development Grant (629) program page.