Geoff Bratsberg Joins Parkview Physicians Group Orthopedics

PRESS RELEASE – Geoff Bratsberg, PA-C, has joined Parkview Physicians Group (PPG) – Orthopedics and is seeing patients at the Bryan office, 442 W. High St.

“We are so pleased that Geoff has chosen to apply his emergency medicine background to caring for northwest Ohio residents’ orthopedic needs,” said Ashley Urdiales, director of operations, PPG – Ohio.

“Having cared for patients as a physician assistant (PA) in hospital emergency departments for nine years, he has experience with all kinds of injuries and medical conditions and is well-qualified to diagnose and treat a broad range of orthopedic concerns.”

Through Professional Emergency Physicians, Bratsberg has worked in the ERs at several northeast Indiana hospitals, including Parkview Randallia Hospital, Parkview Regional Medical Center, Parkview DeKalb Hospital and a Steuben County hospital.

He treated patients of all ages, performed emergency procedures and trained PA and medical students as a preceptor.

“I have been able to assess and treat acute injuries quite regularly in the emergency department, so I am comfortable with initial assessments and stabilizations,” said Bratsberg.

“Also, I have really enjoyed procedural work, using my hands. Fracture and dislocation management, joint injections, and suturing were a daily part of care, so those skills transfer quite well to orthopedic surgery and clinic work.”

“Being able to keep people moving and functional is one of the most important reasons why I’ve chosen to be an orthopedic provider,” he added.

“Mobility can affect every other part of our health. By being able to stay active, patients are more likely to live longer and happier lives.”

Bratsberg earned his Master of Medical Science in Physician Assistant Studies through Baldwin Wallace University in Berea, Ohio, after receiving his bachelor’s degree in psychology from The Ohio State University in Columbus. He is a member of the American Academy of Physician Assistants.

“I have always enjoyed the pace and patient population of the rural community hospitals,” said Bratsberg. “I think of myself as a teammate.

Patients come to see me because something is getting in the way of their living their best life, and it is my job to discover the problem and offer solutions and advice.”

“I am also a teacher; I like to educate patients about what is causing their pain or lack of function and provide them with several ways of approaching the problem.”

“I usually do not make a treatment decision for my patients but with them. I want to empower them with the knowledge to make the best decision for themselves that matches their needs and goals.”

Outside of work, Bratsberg enjoys lifting weights, playing softball, and travelling with his family, especially to beach destinations. He and his wife, Kelly, a dentist, have two young daughters.

In addition to seeing patients at PPG – Orthopedics, Bratsberg continues to practice in surrounding-area emergency departments on a monthly basis.

His office hours are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Tuesdays. Surgeries take place on Mondays and Wednesdays. To schedule an appointment, call 419-636-4517.