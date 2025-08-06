Mary Ellen Hissong (1930 – 2025)

Mary Ellen Hissong, 94 years of Ney, passed away Wednesday, August 6, 2025, at The Laurels of DeKalb, where she was a resident the past 18 months.

Mary Ellen was born October 17, 1930, in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of the late Harley E. and Mary L. (Gipe) Doud. Mary Ellen was a 1948 graduate of Ney High School.

She continued her education at Western College in Oxford, Ohio, and Wittenburg University, receiving her bachelor’s degree.

She married David J. Hissong on June 12, 1955, in Ney, and he preceded her in death on August 11, 2002. Mary Ellen was a substitute teacher in Paulding County.

She retired as a clerk at the Montpelier Auto Auction. She also previously worked at the Defiance County Auditor’s Office and Reed Truck Lines.

She was a member of Ney United Methodist Church. Mary Ellen was formerly a member of the Sherwood Chapter of the Order of Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society.

She was an avid Sam Hornish fan, a devoted follower of NASCAR, until they let Sam Hornish go. She enjoyed sewing, knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are her three children, Dawn (Allison) Lillard of Matthews, NC., Dave (Lupe) Hissong of Ney and Dan (Kim) Hissong of Hicksville; grandchildren, Danielle (Andrew) Chilcote, Michael (Catie) Hissong, Jason Hissong, Mark Krumm, Tracy (James) Strarhsburg, and David (Anna) Hissong. 9 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David J., and one brother, Charles Doud.

Visitation for Mary Ellen Hissong will be held Monday, August 11, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. in the Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, followed immediately by funeral services, beginning at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home, with Pastor Briana Geiger officiating. Interment will follow in Ney Cemetery, Ney, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions be made to Ney United Methodist Church, or to Sherwood Methodist Church.

Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com