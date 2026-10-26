Geraldine “Gerrie” M. Curry (1925 – 2026)

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(Former Manager At Anton’s Dry Cleaning) Geraldine “Gerrie” Marie Curry, who was blessed with an incredible 101 years of life, passed away peacefully Friday evening, October 23, 2026, at Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio, where she had recently made her home. Gerrie lived a long and full life, filled with love, wonderful adventures, and many cherished memories that will live on in the hearts of those who knew her. Gerrie was born in Ada, Michigan, on September 2, 1925, to John and Ana (Sluzarski) Rydzik. Following high school, she married James S. Curry, and together they shared 62 loving years of marriage until his passing on December 18, 2012. Their life together was filled with companionship, laughter, and a shared love of exploring the world around them. The two enjoyed traveling throughout the United States and across the globe, visiting some truly remarkable places, including Antarctica and the Amazon. Of all their adventures, Gerrie’s favorite trip was to the Holy Lands of Israel, a journey that held a special place in her heart. Their adventures were a special part of the life they built together.

Throughout her working years, Gerrie served as a manager for Anton’s Dry Cleaning in Toledo. After retirement, she and James enjoyed spending time in the warm sunshine and ocean breezes of Pinellas Park, Florida, where they embraced the relaxed Florida lifestyle. Gerrie was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinellas Park.

At home, Gerrie had a creative side and a special talent in the kitchen. She enjoyed crocheting and was a wonderful cook whose meals were sure to be remembered. Her amazing pork chops, sweet and sour cabbage, and delicious lemon pie were among the favorites that family and friends will fondly recall. The memories of her cooking, along with the time spent gathered around her table, will remain treasured reminders of the warmth and care she shared with others.

Gerrie is survived by her nieces, Linda Steinmiller of Delta, Mitzi Butler of Parma, Ohio, and Shelly Bogdanski of Toledo; nephew, Gary Dixon; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Gerrie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; three brothers; and two sisters.

In accordance with Gerrie’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. Private interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, alongside her husband, James. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.