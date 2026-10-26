Geraldine “Gerrie” M. Curry (1925 – 2026)

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Throughout her working years, Gerrie served as a manager for Anton’s Dry Cleaning in Toledo. After retirement, she and James enjoyed spending time in the warm sunshine and ocean breezes of Pinellas Park, Florida, where they embraced the relaxed Florida lifestyle. Gerrie was also a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Pinellas Park.
At home, Gerrie had a creative side and a special talent in the kitchen. She enjoyed crocheting and was a wonderful cook whose meals were sure to be remembered. Her amazing pork chops, sweet and sour cabbage, and delicious lemon pie were among the favorites that family and friends will fondly recall. The memories of her cooking, along with the time spent gathered around her table, will remain treasured reminders of the warmth and care she shared with others.
Gerrie is survived by her nieces, Linda Steinmiller of Delta, Mitzi Butler of Parma, Ohio, and Shelly Bogdanski of Toledo; nephew, Gary Dixon; and several great-nieces, great-nephews, and cousins. In addition to her parents, Gerrie was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James; three brothers; and two sisters.
In accordance with Gerrie’s wishes, there will be no public services. Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio. Private interment will take place at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida, alongside her husband, James. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family through the funeral home’s website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.