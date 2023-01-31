Girl Named Tom Presents “The Voice” Trophy To Pettisville Schools

THANK YOU … Pettisville Vocal Music Teacher Duane Beck receives The Voice trophy from GNT as a sign of gratitude from the trio. (PHOTO BY AMY WENDT, STAFF)

By: Amy Wendt

On Friday, January 6, Pettisville’s own Girl Named Tom (GNT) came back home to the Pettisville School Theater and gave nearly 600 area fans “A Backstage Pass” slideshow presentation highlighting the Liechty siblings’ life on the road and backstage.