Archbold Rotary Hears From New Owner Of Fusion Fitness

Jordan Searel, a kinesiologist and the new owner of Fusion Health and Fitness on Stryker Street in Archbold, explained kinesiology or the use of muscle testing to identify imbalances in the body’s structural, chemical, and emotional energy at Rotary’s January 27 meeting.

Essentially, he explained, the first approach to treating joint pain should be to focus on the muscles that make the joint work to make sure that they are fully extending and contracting to allow the joint its full range of movement.

He added that surgery may be needed, but rather than thinking about surgery first, kinesiology would start with the muscles.

Searel became the owner of Fusion last fall and the facility continues to offer many of the same services: personal training along with group trainings and fitness classes, consulting, wellness coaching and sport specific athletic training.

The facility’s name, however, will soon be changing to Kinesis: Movement = Medicine to better reflect his background in and emphasis on kinesiology.

The range of services offered at Kinesis reflects their holistic approach to health and wellness.

While most people will agree that a healthy lifestyle is important, Searel said, few people truly have a healthy lifestyle.

That would include both physical and mental health, attention to nutrition, a commitment to exercise, getting enough sleep, managing stress, making time for relaxation and more — such as training or coaching on ways to improve mobility and flexibility.

“It’s important to care for your personal health,” he said, “or your body will eventually force you to as a result of illness or injury.”

Kinesis is located at 800 Stryker Street and is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. For more information, visit: www.jskinesiology.com.