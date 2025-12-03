GIRLS BASKETBALL: Big First Half Propels Ayersville Past Pettisville, 59-35

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PETTISVILLE (December 2, 2025) – Ayersville came out of the blocks fast, and Pettisville never caught up, as the Pilots grabbed a 15-point first quarter lead, and rolled to a 59-35 victory over the Blackbirds.

Kendra Waldron set the tone for the night, as her steal and score 43 seconds into the game put the Pilots ahead, and they never looked back, racing out to a 17-2 lead after the first period.

Waldron added another layup off a steal, Kendyll Booher scored inside twice and Kalyn Hastedt and Makayla Giesige dropped long range bombs to extend the lead.

The margin grew to 28-4 late in the second as Waldron and Booher combined for all 11 points in the quarter.

Late baskets from Addison Davis and Madison Miller got the Blackbirds within 20 before Ayersville took a 29-8 halftime lead into the locker room.

Using drives to the rim from Waldron (10 points) and the inside power of Booher (10 points), the Pilots shot 12-19 in the first half compared to Pettisville’s 3-15.

Becca Strauss drilled a pair of triples, one that rang off the glass and in, to start the second half during an 8-0 Blackbird run, that chopped the Pilot lead to 29-16.

Waldron’s step through layup and three-point play extended the gap to 34-16 with 5:08 left in the third, then Avery Knueven hit from outside to make it 36-16.

Strauss’s third triple of the quarter got the Birds back to 36-22, but three-pointers from Knueven and Giesige along with yet another power move off a drive by Waldron, opened up a 48-24 crevice before Miller’s triple ended the third.

Back-to-back drives by Waldron regained Ayersville’s 24-point lead at 54-30 before she left the game halfway through the fourth.

The Pilot’s senior point guard led all scorers with 22 on the night. Booher added 12 for Ayersville (2-2).

Miller’s 13 paced the Blackbirds, while Strauss had all 10 of hers in the third quarter. Pettisville (1-3) hosts North Central Friday, then Delta next Tuesday.

AHS 17 12 19 11 – 59

PHS 2 6 19 8 – 35

AYERSVILLE (59) – Greve 0; Waldron 22; Hastedt 4; Knueven 8; Booher 12; Alstaetter 3; Brown 2; Eldridge 0; York 0; Ensign 2; Giesige 6; Totals: 20-4-7 – 59

PETTISVILLE (35) – Rice 0; Strauss 10; Fox 2; Hastings 5; Boulton 0; Schwartz 0; Beck 0; Miller 13; Davis 3; Bieber 2; Beltz 0; Totals: 6-6-5 – 35