Montpelier Area Foundation Awards $4,000 In Grants

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

GRANT MONEY … The Montpelier Area Foundation awarded $4,000 in grants thanks to the generosity of Montpelier resident Janet Bennett. The monies will be used for the following: $1,000 to the Montpelier Parks and Recreation Department for their summer program that will celebrate the United States’ 250th birthday; $1,000 to Hope Community Center for their Hope Cupboard Program to purchase food for local families in the Montpelier Exempted Village School District; $1,000 to Montpelier Public Library for Wonderbooks and Tonies; $1,000 to the Montpelier Exempted Village School District; $500 to pay for unpaid school lunch accounts, and $500 to the elementary school library. Pictured left to right during the check presentations are Montpelier Parks and Recreation Director Sandy Gordon, Administrator of Hope Community Center Terra Peggs, Montpelier Area Foundation President Kara Custar, Montpelier Area Foundation members Susie Rockey and Deb Clum, and Montpelier Public Library Director Angie Humphrey.