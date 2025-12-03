Linda Prather (1939 – 2025)

(Member Of Emmaus Lutheran Church)

Linda Mae Prather, age 86, of Wauseon, passed away at 1:31pm at CHP Inpatient Hospice in Defiance, Ohio on December 2, 2025, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born to Mahlon H. and Doris L. (Grime) Stamm on August 30, 1939, in Archbold, Ohio.

On August 31, 1956, she married Donald L. Prather. They raised six children, three girls and three boys. They lived in Bryan many years before moving to Wauseon in 1975.

Linda was employed at Beatrice Foods in Archbold, which later was FSI. She worked there for over 30 years. She still enjoyed eating pizza after making them for so many years.

Linda also was a baker and made many cakes and cookies that her family eagerly enjoyed. Her strawberry tapioca and rhubarb pie were always quick to vanish.

She loved her time with her ever growing number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She looked forward to the many family reunions and dinners at Thanksgiving and Christmas time.

Driving around to see the outdoor Christmas lights in the neighborhood was a delight for her and the Fulton County Fair was another event she eagerly attended. Linda was a member of the Emmaus Lutheran Church in Wauseon.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three sisters, Connie, Judy, and Cara; and brother, Fred. Linda is survived by her husband, children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and two siblings.

All services will be private, with burial at the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.

The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Prather family. The obituary for Linda was lovingly prepared by her family.