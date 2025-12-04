BLAKESLEE VILLAGE COUNCIL: Council Approves State Route 34 Paving Project

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

The Blakeslee Village Council met in regular session on Wednesday, December 3 in the village hall. Council members present were Virgil Green, Linda Muehlfeld, Shelly Cox, Nick Reed and Brad Dahl with Robert Mohre and village clerk Courtny Osborn both absent.

Mayor Eric Jenkins presented a resolution for the paving project involving State Route 34 in the village which is scheduled to begin in the spring of 2026. Council then unanimously approved the resolution for the paving project.

Dahl was officially sworn in by Jenkins as the newest village council member. He filled the seat vacated by Rosemary Alexander who had passed away on September.

Police Chief Randy Mohre told council members that he will be patrolling the upcoming Christmas Parade on Sunday, December 14 with the assistance of the Williams County Sheriff’s Department.

The village’s Christmas Parade will take place on Sunday, December 14. Parade lineup will be in the back parking lot at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church at 5 p.m. with the parade commencing at 5:30 p.m.

Council then adjourned the meeting at 6:46 p.m.