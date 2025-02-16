GIRLS BASKETBALL D6 SECTIONAL FINAL: Evergreen Beats Fairview 45-34 To Win Sectional Title

DRAWING THE FOUL … Evergreen’s Ella Burgermeister is fouled from behind while trying to power up a shot in traffic.

SECTIONAL FINAL … Avah Vaculik drives to the basket during Evergreen’s 45-34 sectional final win over Fairview.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA (February 15, 2025) – Evergreen held Fairview scoreless for six and a half minutes during the first quarter and used a 16-point unscathed scoring run during that span, and went on to record a 45-34 Division VI sectional title win over Fairview.

The Vikings (13-10) play top-seeded Patrick Henry in the district semifinals on Thursday, February 20, at Napoleon.

After Kayla Mavis had given the Apaches an early lead, Evergreen got stop after stop, forcing six opening quarter turnovers, and seven straight misses from the floor.

Bailey Lumbrezer’s three-pointer with 5:59 left in the first, put Evergreen up for keeps at 3-2 and the Vikings added on from that point.

Evergreen got buckets from Kennedy Emmitt, two more from Lumbrezer off turnovers, a pair of free throws by Ella Burgermeister, then an Emmitt three-ball and Burgermeister’s jumper to go up 16-2.

The Vikings took a 26-12 lead into the locker room and extended that margin in the third. Kyla Risner’s three-pointer, Avah Vaculik’s 2/2 from the line, a Burgermeister putback and Lanae Manz’s putback boosted the Vikings up 35-15.

After Lorelei Salyers bucket, Manz canned a triple with 12 seconds left in the third to give Evergreen their largest lead at 38-17 entering the fourth.

Aubrey Hammer’s late triple and three-point play only were able to bring the Apaches back to the final margin.

Emmitt’s 14 led all scorers. Evergreen forced 20 Fairview turnovers while committing 17.

FAIRVIEW (34) – McDaniel 0; K. Mavis 9; S. Mavis 4; Sharp 3; Panico 0; Zeedyk 2; Coolman 3; Salyers 4; Hammer 9; Hull 0; Totals: 10-3-5 – 34

EVERGREEN (45) – Risner 3; Manz 9; Lumbrezer 8; Abec 0; Vaculik 2; Gleckler 0; K. Emmitt 15; Henricks 0; Burgermeister 8; A. Emmitt 0; Radel 0; Wohlgamuth 0; Eisel 0; Totals: 9-6-9 – 45

FHS 6 6 5 17 – 34

EHS 18 8 12 7 – 45