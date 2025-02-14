GIRLS BASKETBALL DIVISION V SECTIONAL FINAL: Archbold Bluestreaks Falls To Paulding, 53-40

(PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

SECTIONAL FINAL … Archbold junior Miley Gericke puts up a jumper in the second half of the Bluestreaks sectional final loss to Paulding. Gericke led Archbold with 12 points.

DRAWING CONTACT … Makena Thiel tries to go up for a bucket with a Paulding player defending from behind.

Paulding 53, Archbold 40

ARCHBOLD – Paulding led 28-27 at halftime and pulled away with a 25-13 second half to defeat the Bluestreaks in a Division V sectional final.

Miley Gericke fronted Archbold with 12 points as the Streaks finished the season at 16.7

No. 4 seed Paulding (18-5) will face No. 2 Delta (19-2) in the district semifinals at Defiance on Wednesday, February 19th at 7:30 p.m.

PAULDING (53) – A. Pease 10; Bermejo 2; Bakle 6; T. Schlatter 3; M. Manz 0; M. Carr 0; A. Carr 0; E. Pease 10; B. Schlatter 5; Li. Breier 0; Shull 0; Dunham 17; K. Manz 0; Lu. Breier 0; Mead 0; Totals: 13-4-15 – 53

ARCHBOLD (40) – Pedraza 8; Forward 9; Kinsman 3; Thiel 0; Gericke 12; Wendt 8; Meyer 0; Hurst 0; Bowers 0; Martz 0; Frey 0; Kern 0; Totals: 12-3-7 – 40

PHS 16 12 10 15 – 53

AHS 15 12 5 8 – 40