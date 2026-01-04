GIRLS BASKETBALL: Evergreen Grinds Out 43-31 Win Over Pettisville

BALANCED SCORING … Evergreen’s Kyla Risner (above) was part of a balanced Evergreen attack with eight points in a 43-31 victory over Pettisville.

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER LOW POST OFFENSE … Pettisville’s Sophia Beltz puts up a shot during a non-league contest at Evergreen High School.

By: Joe Blystone THE VILLAGE REPORTER publisher@thevillagereporter.com METAMORA (January 2, 2026) - Seems like all ...